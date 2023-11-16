The Couriersport
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League
Sports Affairs

St Patrick's College strikes deal with global sports giant Liverpool FC

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renowned English Premier League goalscorer Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford at Anfield on November 12, 2023. Picture by Getty Images
Renowned English Premier League goalscorer Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford at Anfield on November 12, 2023. Picture by Getty Images

St Patrick's College is this morning unveiling a huge sporting partnership with English sporting giant Liverpool Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.