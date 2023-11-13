Police close Sunraysia Highway as fires rage in Pyrenees

Firefighters are battling to extinguish a series of grass and scrub fires, leading to the police closure of the Sunraysia Highway, between Lexton and Waubra.
The first blaze was reported at 12.38pm Monday, close to the road.
At one point the fire was burning on both sides of the highway.
As of 1.40pm one of the spot fires was heading in a southerly direction from Dawsons Road towards Retallicks Road.
A 'stay informed' community warning has been issued - and smoke may be visible across the Sunraysia Highway.
The CFA said 19 of its units were at the scene.
The brigades include Langi Kal Kal, Avoca, Amphitheatre, Waubra, Talbot, Lexton, Burnbank, Cardigan and Windermere.
