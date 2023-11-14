The Courier
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Foul road, foul language: Playing chicken on deadly roads

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 15 2023 - 5:00am
A Mount Wallace woman has used some colourful words to tell Instagrammers and drone users where to go.

