Foul road, foul language: Playing chicken on deadly roads

A Mount Wallace woman has used some colourful words to tell Instagrammers and drone users where to go.
'Janene' lives on the deadly Geelong-Ballan Road, and said around 20 cars a week stop outside her home to take up-close images of the Moorabool Windfarm.
It comes as a Grattan Institute report recommended the federal government hand over hundreds of millions of dollars more for state and local road projects - and index funding to reflect changes in cost and population.
Janene said stopping on the side of the defacto Geelong-Bendigo highway was dangerous, an invasion of privacy and potentially dicing with death on the badly-potholed 100kmh road.
"You pull out and you have to get to the left as soon as possible because the trucks are just playing chicken with you," she said.
"They don't know when to back off.
"The number of heavy trucks is really contributing to the state of the road. They destroy the bitumen.
"The B-doubles all come this way because there are no traffic lights and its much quicker than going through the logjam at Bacchus Marsh.
"This road is getting shocking. It's just disgraceful."
A 2020 traffic report for a planned Karen Buddhist temple nearby found the Geelong-Ballan Road averaged 2143 vehicles on weekdays, and more than 2500 on weekends.
The average speed on the 100kmh road was 99, although 15 out of 100 were doing at least 104kmh.
More than one in 10 vehicles were large trucks longer than 5.5m.
And that was during the pandemic.
She said that while the number of logging trucks had eased off, they had been replaced by grain trucks/
The Grattan Institute report Potholes and Pitfalls: Hope to Fix Local Roads said Canberra should increase core road funding.
It recommended an extra $600 million in Financial Assistance Grants and an extra $400 million for Roads to Recovery. It also wanted costs indexed to reflect price hikes and population growth.
The report said the grants should not increase in line with inflation (the Consumer Price Index) - but in line with the actual costs councils face, especially when the cost of materials goes up.
The authors also said truck operators helped to fund major road projects, but had little say in which investments would actually benefit their industry.
It singled out calls for better freight routes by the Australian Trucking Association.
Back in Moorabool, chief executive Derek Madden said council would study the report.
"We support any detailed research into the state of roads in Australia," he said.
"We would also back any documentation that can help us advocate to other levels of government for funding to ensure roads in Moorabool Shire are in a good and safe condition."
Janene said she was sick of people risking their lives for the perfect shot, drones at her back door, rubbish spilling out of stopped cars - and biosecurity issues for her cows.
"The sign at the front of my house used to say 'F**k off now', but the police got in touch and said there had been complaints from drivers with little kids," she said.
"I've changed it to 'Fly off now'.
"No one can complain about that."
The Roads Minister visited Ballan-Geelong Road back in January, promising 50 individual repairs along the road totalling about $1.16 million.
