Winter Valley man denied bail after alleged Geelong assault

UPDATE - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15:
A Winter Valley man will stay locked up after a morning raid by police on his property and arrest.
Matthew Rizzo, 29, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a filing hearing.
It comes after his arrest by police on Wednesday, November 15.
He faced charges of intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, intentionally causing serious injury, common law assault, affray, failure to answer bail, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons and possessing cannabis.
At Wednesday's hearing, the more serious indictable charges Rizzo faced were adjourned for a date at the Geelong Magistrates' Court, where the process will begin to send the matter to the County Court.
The other charges were given a November date to be dealt with in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Rizzo did not apply for bail.
He will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on November 30, and will appear at the Geelong Magistrates' Court on February 7, 2024.
EARLIER:
A 29-year-old Winter Valley man is among three Bandidos arrested by Echo Taskforce detectives after an alleged serious assault which resulted in a man's skull being fractured in Geelong in October.
Police said they believed the Ballarat man was a chapter sergeant at arms.
He has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, intentionally causing serious injury, common law assault, affray, failure to answer bail, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons and possessing cannabis.
The Winter Valley man was taken into custody just after dawn on Wednesday, November 15, after Echo Taskforce detectives - with help from Ballarat CIU - carried out searches at homes in Winter Valley, Pascoe Vale and Maribyrnong.
He was due to appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The other two will front Melbourne Magistrates' Court.
Police allegedly seized a conducted electricity device (taser), samurai sword, a quantity of what appears to be cannabis and a Bandidos vest from the Winter Valley address.
It comes after an incident in the early hours of Sunday, October 22, when two men were allegedly seriously assaulted inside a licensed premises on James Street, Geelong.
Police will allege a 38-year-old man was knocked unconscious, sustaining serious facial and head fractures - while a 42-year-old man was bitten on the cheek and suffered other facial injuries.
Investigators believe the alleged attack was unprovoked and parties were not known to each other.
Officers said a 41-year-old Pascoe Vale man, believed to be a chapter president, was charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, intentionally causing serious injury, common law assault, affray, two counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail, handling stolen goods and dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
A 44-year-old Maribyrnong man - also believed to be a chapter sergeant at arms - was charged with common law assault, affray and possession of the drug ice.
An imitation handgun and a Bandidos OMCG vest were seized from the Pascoe Vale address.
A small quantity of what appears to be the drug ice - and a Bandidos vest were found at the Maribyrnong property.
Police said there was no immediate threat to community safety during the three dawn searches.
The Echo Taskforce was established in 2011 to tackle gangs, outlaw motorcycle gangs and other organised crime entities.
Anyone with information on outlaw motorcycle gang activity should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.