Ballarat Swans lose defender, Creswick duo return to Redbacks

Ballarat Swans have lost a defender to the Mininera District Football League,.
Sam Fisher has opted to continue his career with SMW Rovers next year.
The 20-year-old has played his football with the Swans.
Fisher has gradually established himself as a key defender in the Ballarat Football Netball League, playing every senior game this year.
It is another loss Ballarat coach Chris Maple could have done without, with young tall forward Mitch McGrath moving to Newlyn in the CHFL.
Fisher is Rovers' second recruit from BFNL ranks.
They have also added North Ballarat's Alonzo Soloman to their list.
He made seven senior appearances with the Roosters this year.
Two Creswick regular senior players are returning to Trentham in the Maryborough Castlemaine District league.
Lachie McKenzie and Ricky Pearson have decided to back the Redbacks for 2024.
McKenzie makes the move after three years with the Wickers, with which he played a mix of seniors and reserves.
Pearson has been with Creswick since 2018, which came after a year with Maryborough Rovers,
He was previously at Carisbrook.
With Creswick coach Paul Borchers working to improve the club's depth, their departure makes this objective a little tougher.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP defender Sam Worden will line up with North Warrnambool next season.
He's moving back to the Eagles after three years with the Grasshoppers.
Worden's partner Kate Omeara has also returned to Warrnambool to pursue her netball career after winning three CHNL A grade best and fairest awards in a row while with Rokewood-Corindhap.
DECORATED Melton ruckman Ben Archard is moving to Noosa Tigers to further his coaching career.
He will take charge of the Tigers' colts program as well as having a key role as senior player with the club.
Archard leaves the Bloods as a two-time best and fairest, BFNL team of the year member and past captain.
He also played a few games with Essendon as a VFL top-up player over the past two season.
Originally from Cohuna, he joined Melton in 2017 - returning to Cohuna for one season in 2022.
Archard joins Brenton Payne as major losses for Melton. Payne has taken on the challenge of coaching 2022 and 2023 CHFL premier Gordon,
