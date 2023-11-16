10 fun things for families to do at the Clunes Show

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend?
The Clunes Show is back on Saturday, November 18, after two years of no local show.
COVID-19 and floods meant the 2021 and 2022 shows were cancelled, but the Clunes & District Agricultural Society says it's back better than ever.
2023 marks 160 years of The Clunes Show, and thanks to state government funding, entry for children under 16 is free.
Among the highlights are the Strongman Exhbition and tractor pull, along with the HEMA Medieval combat displays.
The Bute Ute competition will see contenders in 10 categories, including loudest ute, modified street ute and best restored ute.
The Midlands Axemen will demonstrate their skills at 10am and 12pm, followed by the ever-popular high jump at 2pm.
The weather will be 28C and sunny, so bring your hats, sunscreen and water bottles and snacks for the kids.
Dodgem cars
Wicked Wildlife
25th anniversary Bute Ute Competition
Parker's Mini Circus
Sandy Creek Clydesdales
Clunes Pet Show
Bring your pet for the Pet Show at 1pm, or enjoy the ferret racing. You can even bring your own ferret.
Wood-splitting competition
Show kids
Dress to impress on the main stage at 2pm.
