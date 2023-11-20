Cobras hit potential road block with recruiting drive

Bacchus Marsh is facing a waiting game to find out whether one of its recruits is able to join the club.
The Dunnstown Football Netball Club board is to meet on the playing future of defender Baiden Cracknell.
The Cobras have announced that Cracknell is returning from Dunnstown after three seasons in the CHFL.
However, the Towners have confirmed Cracknell has signed an official AFL Victoria contract tying him financially to them for 2024.
Dunnstown president Peter Bowman said as far the Towners were concerned Cracknell was their player for another season.
"Right now he's a required player."
He said the club board had not yet had a chance to discuss the matter and he had only spoken with Bacchus Marsh for the first time on issue on Monday.
Bowman said with the belief it had the players required to fill its defensive structure, Dunnstown's recruiting strategy was focused on strengthening the midfield.
He said if Cracknell was released that focus would need to change.
Cracknell and Josh Calvitto are two former Bacchus Marsh players who have decided to leave Dunnstown and return to the Cobras.
Calvitto is not contracted to Dunnstown.
