The Courier
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Brent Harrison charged over alleged $130,000 crime spree

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 17 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Harrison charged over alleged $130,000 crime spree
Brent Harrison charged over alleged $130,000 crime spree

A Ballarat man has been arrested near Warrnambool and charged over an alleged crime spree that saw more than $130,000 of goods, including cars, stolen across the western district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help