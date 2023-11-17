Brent Harrison charged over alleged $130,000 crime spree

A Ballarat man has been arrested near Warrnambool and charged over an alleged crime spree that saw more than $130,000 of goods, including cars, stolen across the western district.
Brent Harrison, 33, was arrested in the early hours of Friday, November 17, 2023.
Police allege he was arrested on a number of outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court on bail for offences relating to high-end thefts of cars and caravans.
He faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday charged with similar offending.
The court heard the man failed to answer his bail twice in Ballarat in mid 2023, leading to warrants being issued for his arrest.
He is accused of failing to answer bail twice in Ballarat in mid 2023.
Mr Harrison then allegedly stole a trailer from an address in Warrenheip, east of Ballarat, in May.
The court heard a motorist observed the trailer, which he identified as belonging to his neighbour, and followed the accused man.
Mr Harrison was allegedly observed speeding at up to 100kmh causing the trailer to sway and then jack knife into a wire fence.
He then quickly fled the scene in a car that was following close behind.
The court heard the trailer was forensically analysed and Mr Harrison's DNA was found on a bottle of Coke, as well as iced coffee.
He then stole $142 worth of fuel from a petrol station in Ballan on July 3.
The court heard the crime spree continued on July 14 when Mr Harrison was allegedly observed by police driving on Napier Street in the Ballarat suburb of Alfredton about 3.30am.
Police turned on their blue and red lights in an attempt to intercept the man who drove on the wrong side of the road before turning right into Gillies Street.
The pursuit was abandoned due to his dangerous driving.
Mr Harrison is also accused of stealing petrol in Highton, in Geelong, on July 23 and a Toyota Hilux valued at $70,000 from a Deer Park car dealership in August.
Police allege he accessed the business' yard by cutting through a rear fence.
He then drove back through the fence in the stolen car, causing extensive damage.
The court heard a Mitsubishi utility worth $60,000 was later reported stolen after a break-in at Cobblebank near Melton, overnight on August 17.
That car was found bogged at Garvoc on November 17.
It was 12.30am and police patrolling the area saw a second car parked next to the stolen utility.
A male co-accused was seated in the second car and was believed to be attempting to free the ute from being bogged.
Mr Harrison was found hiding in long grass.
He was arrested and found in possession of a small quantity of the drug ice.
The court heard the stolen ute was later identified as being involved in scrap metal thefts at Scotts Creek and at the Terang railway station.
A police detective told the court Mr Harrison had 17 pages of criminal history, including trafficking firearms, drug offences, multiple thefts and dangerous driving.
He said the man had failed to appear in court on charges relating to the thefts of cars and caravans, worth at least $120,000, near Maryborough.
A lawyer for Mr Harrison said he suffered serious health issues, including a rare disorder that would require surgery.
She said that amounted to an exceptional circumstance why her client should be released on bail.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge agreed but said Mr Harrison was too great a risk to the community.
He said given the serious and persistent nature of the offending, as well as the "very significant" amount of property stolen, the case could be heard in a higher court and would likely result in a jail sentence.
He refused bail and Mr Harrison was remanded in custody until November 27.
The court heard the man was likely withdrawing from illicit drugs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.