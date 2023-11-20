The Courier
Ballarat ED wait times improved ... then another COVID wave hit

By Michelle Smith
November 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department is bearing the brunt of increased COVID infections.
As another wave of COVID sweeps through the community, its impact is being felt at Ballarat Base Hospital with clinical staff back to wearing N-95 masks and the emergency department bearing the brunt with increased wait times and difficulties transferring patients.

