Fire Danger Period begins for Ballarat after busy weekend for fireys

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 9:02am
File image by Kate Healy.
More than a dozen fire vehicles rushed to an out-of-control burn off, just metres from the Enfield State Forest - and hours away from the start of the Fire Danger Period.

