The Couriersport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

Experienced Miner trades basketball to try luck in CHFL

DB
By David Brehaut
November 21 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat Miner basketballer is witching sports and pulling on the boots in the Central Highlands Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.