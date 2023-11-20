Boy, 12, arrested over Little Bridge Street attack on girl in wheelchair

Police have arrested a 12 year old boy after a Little Bridge Street attack on a vision-impaired girl in a wheelchair.
The victim - 12-year-old Anuli - was in Ballarat with her parents to experience Sovereign Hill when she was allegedly struck in the face with a chain.
Her father - Thusitha Nugagahakumbura - was allegedly pushed and struck to the chest.
Passers-by told The Courier a group of youths was circling the family "like hyenas" and they had to come to the rescue.
Police said the 12-year-old boy was interviewed on Friday and was given a caution for unlawful assault.
Officers said there would be no further police action.
The victim's parents - migrants from Sri Lanka - said earlier this month it was their first trip away since the pandemic, and they now questioned whether they could do the same thing again.
Triple-zero was contacted at the time, but police did not arrive until after the family had left.
Police said they had made several attempts to contact the victims.
"Do we feel like going to Ballarat again? No," Mr Nugagahakumbura told The Courier earlier this month.
"My wife wanted to go there [Ballarat] for a long time, but we couldn't manage it.
"But the first time we came - then this is our experience."
