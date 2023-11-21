Four GWV Rebels picked up in AFL national draft

Four Greater Western Victoria Rebels are on their way to AFL clubs after being selected in the national draft.
Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints), Lachie Charleson (East Point) and George Stevens (South Warnambool) were each picked on Tuesday night - the second day of the draft.
Lual was the first to get his name called out - being selected by Essendon with pick 39.
Then followed Freijah for the Western Bulldogs at 45, Charleson by Port Adelaide at 52 and Stevens by Geelong at 58.
The draft started on Monday night with 29 selections.
Another 35 were made on Tuesday.
The rookie draft will take place on Wednesday.
