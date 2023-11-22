Rounding up donations for pets doing it 'ruff' this Christmas

Franklin and Sharni have been sniffing around trying to help round up presents for the city's pet population in need.
The annual Ballarat Animal Shelter Christmas drive has launched early for the 2023 holiday season in a bid to better help pet families amid rising living costs.
The shelter partners with community not-for-profit agencies in the region, such as Ballarat Soup Bus, to share pet foods and toys.
Soup Bus founder Craig Schepis said a lot of people who presented to the Soup Bus tended to put their animals first, no matter how tough things got, and donations for pets helped ease some of this financial burden.
"So many clientele arrive with animals and their animals are what's helping keep their sanity - it's their best friend," Mr Schepis said. "Animals are the priority. They would go without before their animals.
"There is a slight problem with animals having human food. If we can give them dog food and the humans can have human food it helps fill that need and everyone is happy."
The Christmas drive is seeking pet treats and toys for cats and dogs, including treats such as pigs ears, peanut butter and sardines. Tug toys, soft toys and interactive toys are best gifts and pre-loved towels, flat sheets and blankets can be used as bedding.
Ballarat Animal Shelter is a not-for-profit facility and while City of Ballarat provides a standard diet, the shelter relies on the generosity of Ballarat's animal loving community for special treats.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said community response last Christmas had been incredible with donations overflowing to help take the edge off families in the festive season.
Cr Hudson said every donation helped.
"Fun stuff can help every family engage with their pets a lot more and being more active can be good for your mental health too," Cr Hudson said.
Almost 2,200 animals have passed through Ballarat Animal Shelter since January 1, including more than 1100 dogs, 100 cats and a range of guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens and ponies.
Donations to the shelter's Christmas appeal can be made at Ballarat Animal Shelter (Gingham Place, off Gillies Street in Alfredton) on Monday to Fridays, 9am to 4pm, and Saturdays, 8am to noon.
Or, via Ballarat Town Hall on Monday to Fridays, 8.30am to 5pm and weekends, 10am to 4pm until December 21.
