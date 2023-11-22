The Courier
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Rounding up donations for pets doing it 'ruff' this Christmas

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 22 2023 - 4:30pm
Shelter dogs Franklin (border collie) and Sharni (German Shepherd) put the call out for people to help "Santa Paws" alongside Ballarat Soup Bus founder Craig Schepis and the shelter's Brad Teh. Picture by Kate Healy
Franklin and Sharni have been sniffing around trying to help round up presents for the city's pet population in need.

