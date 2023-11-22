White Flat Oval issues leaving users 'petrified', council told

More lighting and CCTV could be days away for White Flat Oval after users came to council saying they were fearful to use the facility.
The issue of people sleeping rough at the White Flat Oval grandstand and showing anti-social behaviour was brought up by several community members at the November, 22 council meeting.
Safety was a key issue as well as frustration over the council's ability to act - community members calling for action after "months and months" of fearing for their safety.
Some City of Ballarat councillors were underwhelmed by the council's response so far over reported anti-social behaviour at White Flat Oval.
Councillors said telling people, including "petrified" young women, to call triple zero was not good enough.
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson explained the need to call triple zero and engage police was a legal process.
Ms Robertson said the council will continue to work with support services and Victoria Police.
"We are in a grey area," she said.
"We have to act within our own legislation and powers."
Ms Robertson said the council spoke with stakeholders and outlined what actions they were taking.
Chief executive Evan King said the council, with support services, was working towards getting accommodation for the people in the stand.
One speaker included a teenager who uses the oval for football training - Mia Rice.
The young person said many of her fellow young footballers were scared to use the oval, especially as training was at night time.
"We've called police multiple times," Ms Rice said.
Ms Robertson said the council was working with user groups including trainers and coaches who now have a direct contact for Ballarat police.
She also said surveillance of the area had increased.
"Victoria Police spend a great deal of time (there), particularly the past few weeks," Ms Robertson said.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said since the council was made aware of this issue nine months ago, concerns from the community were growing each day.
She raised how the council, in 2018, used fencing off the area when facing a similar situation.
Cr McIntosh wanted to know why the tents couldn't be moved and the fence system "worked last time."
Ms Robertson said this situation was more complicated than the 2018 situation.
"It's not the way forward," she said.
Cr Mark Harris said he was "appalled".
He said it was an "unacceptable dynamic" at the oval, and while he understood council was limited in what they could do, more was needed.
One resident who lives on the street near the oval said she was concerned for safety and had been harassed and shouted at when walking her dog there.
She also said she had seen syringes in the area and would not "walk across the oval in sandals."
Ms Robertson said the area had been "substantially cleaned up over the past week."
"One tent remains and possessions have been removed from the stand," she said.
Ms Robertson said in order to legally remove items, which council cannot do, issues must be reported to police for them to register incidents, which was why she emphasised the importance of contacting police.
Concerns were also raised regarding the heritage importance of the site.
One community member said she witnessed people cooking food in the stand, creating a fire risk - firefighters were called to a fire there on November 13.
"We fully recognise the importance of the grandstand," Ms Robertson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.