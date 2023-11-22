The Courier
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Council

White Flat Oval issues leaving users 'petrified', council told

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:40am
More lighting and CCTV may be introfuced at White Flat Oval to help with concerns from users.
More lighting and CCTV could be days away for White Flat Oval after users came to council saying they were fearful to use the facility.

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

