The Courier
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Life & Style/Life

Steps to help ensure your household is safe this summer

November 25 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparation is key to help lessen the impact of emergency events. Picture supplied
Preparation is key to help lessen the impact of emergency events. Picture supplied

Now summer is here, many Australians are preparing for the bushfire season, with some areas already affected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.