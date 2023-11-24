Steps to help ensure your household is safe this summer

Get or update your insurance. Have appropriate insurance to ensure that you are financially protected against loss of assets and livelihood.

Store your important documents in a safe place other than your home. Identifying yourself, proving ownership of your home/car and providing details for your insurance cover can become a real headache without the original paperwork or copies of it.

Plan for your pets/livestock. Consider what your animals need for a week (food and medication) and how you would identify, transport and accommodate them. Have a plan in case you can't make it home.

If you have a baby and/or young children, consider their specific needs as evacuation centres may not be set up to meet their needs.