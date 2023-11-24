Steps to help ensure your household is safe this summer

Now summer is here, many Australians are preparing for the bushfire season, with some areas already affected.
The economic, financial, and psychological effects following a major disaster event are felt for weeks, months and years on.
"On the ground we've seen an increase in frequency and intensity of disasters ranging from drought, bushfires, flooding," said Erin Pelly, Australian Red Cross Emergency Services Recovery Manager.
"We know disasters are incredibly stressful and recovery takes time, and the needs of communities shift over time. We also know being psychologically and physically prepared for emergencies makes a big difference when it comes to the way people respond and recover. That's why we focus on the preparation, response, and recovery - to help build resilience in communities which overall results in less psychological damage and contributes to a better recovery for those who have been impacted."
As the frequency and impact of major disasters and emergencies rise in Australia, Pine O Cleen has partnered with Australian Red Cross to launch The Cleen Up Recovery Report, designed to provide long-term support to impacted communities.
But what about before? Resilience measures can result in less damage, fewer impacts, and a faster recovery for those affected.
Be organised
Get in the know
Stay connected
Get packing - a checklist
