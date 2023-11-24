Directorial debut: The Roman republic to play out in Brown Hill

The Brown Hill public hall might not be a traditional performance space, but this director says it reminds him of Shakespearean theatre.
Shannon Nicholls will be making his directorial debut in Ballarat National Theatre's performance of Julius Caesar.
He said the Brown Hill hall is a gorgeous space with beautiful acoustics.
"Shakespeare and the King's Men, they didn't have a theatre for years before they got The Globe," Shannon Nicholls said.
"They would perform in courtyards and barns and open town squares."
The play covers the final days of the Roman Republic, when Caesar had set himself up to be a dictator for life.
While the play does not have a clear cut villain, this is what Nicholls appreciated about the show.
"It's a story about a lot of flawed people trying to do what they think is best."
Nicholls said they have been working through the rehearsals period to make sure they understood the text.
"I gave us time in the rehearsal room to discuss history and philosophy," he said.
"We were not just doing lines, we wanted to really make sure we all understood the text and all understood what was happening, and the historical context."
Nicholls said the cast have enjoyed sharing facts and information about the period with each other.
"I enjoyed learning about it, it was a precursor to our culture today and to our justice and legal system," he said.
"I've learned more since and some of our actors have taught me more."
Actors will take to the stage at the Brown Hill Public Hall on 375 Humffray Street North for performances from Saturday, November 25 until Sunday, December 3.
Tickets are available online.
