Where to get your photo taken with Santa in Ballarat

There are plenty of places to get your photo taken with Santa across Ballarat.
They range from do-it-yourself gigs in busy shopping centres to high-end shoots in one of Ballarat's oldest cinemas, and this year there's also the addition of special sensory sessions to help keep children calm.
There'll be plenty of other Santa appearances in Ballarat as we get closer to Christmas - like the Ballarat Carols on December 19 - but for that traditional photo that the grandparents will adore, here's where to find them.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: When meeting Santa goes wrong | Ballarat shares its photos
Bring your own camera and meet Santa at the Bridge Mall, at a shopfront Christmas wonderland.
All the Bridge Mall shops are remaining open during council's construction project, with plenty of gift ideas on offer.
There will also be a special display of Nativity scenes from around the world from December 5, featuring real frankincense and myrrh.
After something fancy?
Santa Photos Ballarat is holding sessions at the historic Regent Cinemas, with sensory-friendly bookings available.
Get in quick - sessions are limited and booking out fast.
Ballarat Tramway Museum is decorating one its vintage trams for a special Christmas experience.
Running each Saturday and Tuesday in December at 10am and 11am, visit Santa on his tram heading up and down Wendouree Parade past the Botanic Gardens.
Bring your own camera, and book ahead online.
The City of Ballarat is getting into the Christmas spirit, with roving performers among the famous Sturt Street decorations.
Get a picture with the Stone Santa, some candycanes running loose, or the buffest elves you'll ever see, plus don't forget to check out the Christmas art trail.
Bring your own camera.
Santa will be hanging out at the Bakery Hill McDonalds each weekend in December in the run-up to Christmas, with special photo packages available for $25.
He'll also be ready for photos every day after 11am from December 15.
No bookings are required.
Get your Santa photos at Stockland, and as a special bonus, pet-friendly photo sessions will run on December 6, 7, 13, and 14.
The shopping centre is also offering sensitive Santa session.
On December 9, Santa and Mrs Claus will arrive at the Delacombe Town Centre for a fun-filled Christmas parade.
Beginning at 11am on the Kmart side, it's a great way to meet Santa.
The traditional Myer Christmas photo is a grandparent favourite - Ballarat's Sturt Street store will host Santa through December, with sensitive sessions available.
