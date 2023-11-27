CHFL: Grasshoppers add VFL club best and fairest

Rokewood-Corindhap has secured the signature of a VFL club best fairest in a recruiting bonus for the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season.
Former Port Melbourne hot property Mack Rivett will line up with a close mate and reunite with former teammates at the Grasshoppers.
Assistant coach Brad Macgowan said a friendship with Rokewood-Corindhap player Josh Morgan had been the key to getting Rivett on board.
He also played with Grasshopper recruits Will Hamer and Lachie Seed at VAFA club Old Scotch, which he aligned with while at Port Melbourne.
Rivett played in a TAC Cup under-18 premiership with Oakleigh Chargers in 2014, being named in the best players alongside Collingwood premiership player Jordan de Goey, Western Bulldogs premiership player Toby McLean, Mark Pittonet (Carlton) and Paul Ahern (GWS Giants/North Melbourne) before forging a VAFA and VFL career.
He had a stand-out year with Port Melbourne in 2018, winning the Borough's senior best and fairest award after missing its 2017 premiership with injury.
Injuries have plagued him since his VFL debut in 2015.
He was restricted to 59 appearances with Port Melbourne before deciding to take a break from the game at the end of 2022.
The Boroughs, in announcing he would be stepping away, said Rivett had struggled with injuries for a couple of years.
"It's been frustrating for him. He is prioritising the opportunity to step away and get his body right, which we fully support.
"He has made a significant contribution to our club."
Macgowan said Rivett was looking to return to the game at a different level, having freshened up over the past year.
Rokewood-Corindhap's other recruits include defender Tom Lamb (Redan), key forward Caius Barrenger (Buninyong), ruckman Geoff Jolly (Western Rams), Riley Fisher (Ballarat Swans) and Chris Jeffrey (Sebastopol), the return of Zac Jenkins and Ryan Aikman after a year overseas, and expected return of Sam Carr (overseas).
The Grasshoppers will next season be coached by Shaune Moloney, who is taking on the job as a standalone after being in a co-coaching arrangement with Macgowan.
Rokewood-Corindhap dropped away last season - managing only five wins to finish 11th.
The Grasshoppers are striving to play finals for the first time since joining the CHFL in 2011.
