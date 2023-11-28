McDonald sets new heights as best and fairest runner-up

Ballarat's Amy McDonald has confirmed her place among the AFLW's elite after a stellar year.
The Geelong midfielder capped off an already memorable season by finishing equal runner-up in the competition's best and fairest on Monday night.
She polled 16 votes along with Chloe Molloy (Sydney), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne) and Claudia Whitfort (Gold Coast).
Richmond onballer Monique Conti was best and fairest with 23 votes.
McDonald's vote tally is the most ever received by a Geelong player.
Sharing second place came just two days after Geelong lost a preliminary game to Brisbane by four points.
A three-time Geelong best and fairest, McDonald rounded off a strong finals series with 15 disposals. She also led the way in the Cats' semi-final win over Melbourne with two early inspirational goals.
McDonald, 25, was taken with the 80th pick of the 2019 AFLW draft via Redan and Greatern Western Victoria Rebels after a standout season with Geelong's VFLW team and has made 49 AFLW appearances.
While McDonald missed out on a grand final berth, another former Ballarat regional player Jenna Bruton will be front and square for North Melbourne against Brisbane Lions in the premiership battle at Carlton's Princes Park on Sunday.
Bruton played a starring role for the Kangaroos in a one-point win over the Adelaide Crows in a preliminary final.
She led disposals with 28 - 21 kicks and seven marks - including a stand-out third term.
The pocket rocket 28-year-old also made seven tackles.
From Trentham, Bruton is already a premiership player, having been in the Western Bulldogs' grand final-winning team in 2018.
She joined North Melbourne in 2019 and has played 47 games with the Roos to give her 55 in total in AFLW.
A second premiership would add to her 2019 best and fairest with North Melbourne.
The AFLW grand final has been declared a sell-out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.