Ballarat Tuesday pennant bowls: Buninyong heaps on pressure Midlands | all results

Buninyong and Learmonth have Midlands under pressure to hold their place in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls regional Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant top four.
Buninyong made the statement it needed against Midlands by capturing all three rinks and maximum points.
Learmonth cashed in on that result with a six-shot win over Central Wendouree and the 14 points that went with it.
Midlands is still fourth, but Buninyong has closed within four points and Learmonth six - making that battle alive as well.
There is a sizable gap back to the rest.
Buninyong's three rinks produced an even display with each doing its bit by not giving up more than 15 shots on the way to a 24-shot advantage over the day.
As well as impacting the middle rungs of the ladder, Midlands' loss has also allowed the top three in City Oval, Creswick and Webbcona to get away from the chasing pack after nine rounds.
City Oval took all 16 points, Creswick 14 and Webbcona 14.
Although some of the points hauls might not have indicated it, there were no blow-outs in any rinks across the day.
Not one rink secured more than 30 shots
The pressure will continue for Midlands next round when they face City Oval.
It marks the start of the second time around in the home and away season.
The corresponding fixtures in round one were all washed out.
The Webbcona and Learmonth encounter also looms as an intriguing match-up.
Buninyong meets BMS and will be eager to pounce.
LADDER: CITY OVAL 114 points, + 146 shots; CRESWICK 106, +89; WEBBCONA 98, +43; MIDLANDS 79, +40; Buninyong 75, +77; Learmonth 72, -32; BMS 53, -113; Victoria 47, -52; Sebastopol 40, -127; Central Wendouree 36, -81
BMS 51 (2) lt WEBBCONA 65 (14)
Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 23 d Jeffrey Grieve, Loris Gullock, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 14
Ivan Annear, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan, Scott McLean 11 lt Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson,Sarah Braybrook 23
Dianne Hampson, Henry Rose, Michelle Tait, Kevin McLean 17 lt Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 28
LEARMONTH 64 (14) d CENTRAL WENDOUREE 59 (2)
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Sally Goldsmith, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 25 d Meryl Holloway, Leonard Vincent, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 16
Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, Gregory Ross, David Kelly 23 d John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 15
Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Johnson, William Rowe 17 lt Ian Long, Ted Lee, William Wilkins, Tony Gutteridge 28
SEBASTOPOL 50 (0) lt CITY OVAL 72 (16)
Mick McDonnell, Trisha Cole, Bill Faulkhead, John Hofstra 14 lt David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Garry Powell, Chris Smith 24
Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 15 lt Kenneth Nunn, Janine Roberts, Leigh McKenzie, Wayne Roberts 25
Kevin Lynch, Ian Harvey, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells 21 lt Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Elizabeth Kierce, Robert Edwards 23
CRESWICK 64 (14) d VICTORIA 58 (2)
Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Robert Ohlsen, Steve Pope 28 d Alexe Hamilton, Helene Stenning, Shayne Bottrell, Alan Dennis 22
Chris Boyd, Elise Bennett, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 19 d Ron Saw, Thomas Atkins, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 17
Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Judith Caddy, Beth Huntley 17 lt Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Barry Davis, Robert Walsh 19
BUNINYONG 69 (16) d MIDLANDS 45 (0)
Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 23 d Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 15
Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 22 d Judith Winnell,Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 15
Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, Norman Hand, Keith Chapman 24 d Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 15
INVERMAY 57 (3) lt BEAUFORT 58 (13)
Neale Murnane, Gwen Molloy, Bill Gull, John Moroney 24 d Carmel Milenkovic, Ian Price, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton 9
Jenny Blower, Rod McDonald, David Carlyle, John Macdonald 10 lt Ken Emmett, Les Pongho, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 26
Trevor Jones, Ian Cunningham, Jason Gigliotti, Yvonne McDonald 23 tied with Jennie Godfrey, Stuart Quixley, Keith Topp, Tony Ryan 23
CITY OVAL 44 (0) lt BUNINYONG 56 (16)
Lynette Kelson, Jeffrey Clack, Peter Muller, Janis Vance 13 lt Barry Mebbrey, Chris Kruger, Yvonne Gamble, Yvonne Clark 17
Betty Paton, Ray Kinna, John Tansley, Eddie Harman 16 lt Margaret Sultana, Brian Simmonds, Sandra Chapman, Barbara Voigt 19
Patricia Birch,Ken Birch, Anne Madeley, Maxwell Sargent 15 lt Julie Pobjoy, Fay Tucker, Sue Simmonds, Graeme Simpson 20
LINTON 60 (14) d DAYLESFORD 57 (2)
Lynette White, Phillip Blake, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 13 lt Anne Bremner, Lois Voterakis, Dot Bull, Rodney Poxon 25
Sydney Walters, Karen Hall, James Steven Fraser, Craig Grenfell 22 d Joy Silbereisen, Winston Silbereisen, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 12
Eugene Grigg, Adrian Graham, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 25 d Gerald Coffey, Margaret Coffey, Rose Marshall, Kevin Gibson 20
MT XAVIER 54 (4) lt CLUNES 63 (12)
Lana Bellingham, Noelene Kennedy, Frank Duggan 19 d Anne Shields, Susan Boland, Debbie Annear, Peter Brough 18
Nancy Jackson, Pat Moran, Leanne Jones, Colin Thompson 23 d Shelley Erickson, John Dellavedova, Valerie Jackson, John Young 19
Doug Wilson, Faye Lamb, Elaine Edmiston, John Duggan 12 lt Lawerence Judd, Rex Martin, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 26
SEBASTOPOL 49 (2) lt SMEATON
Bob Jenkins, Margaret Russell, David Pratt, Joe Hayes 20 d David Davidson, Elizabeth) Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 19
Helen Sculley, Sean Bryce, John Symons,Terry Bond 14 lt Suzanne Lafranchi, Geoffrey Jenkin, Kevin Clohesy, Rhonda Armstrong 23
Julie Brown, Elaine Pitts, Beryl Flynn, Peter Shaw 15 lt Gregory May, Beth Davidson, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 27
LADDER:LINTON 116, +184; CLUNES 97, +101; SMEATON 88, +51; BEAUFORT 83 + -4; Mt Xavier 78, +36; Daylesford 75, +59; Invermay 72, +17; Sebastopol 53, -87; Buninyong 30, -179; City Oval 28, -178.
SEBASTOPOL 42 (0) lt VICTORIA 72 (16)
Bill Evans, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Neil Brown 16 lt Albert Chapman, Brenda Hughes, Graeme Buchanan, Lynn Slater 21
Robin McGloin, Cec Deans, Norm Johns, Hylton Tabb 13 lt Rhonda Chapman, George Pyke, Arthur David, Robert Chapman 23
David Parkinson, Gordon Crotty, Graham Wood, Steve Martin 13 lt Ian Willowhite, Marlene Davis, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 28
CITY OVAL 47 (2) lt CENTRAL WENDOUREE 59 (14)
Anne Poulton, Pam Oxlade, James Fitzpatrick, Colin Gibson 16 lt Sandra Middleton, Katrina Trounce, Lyn Maple, Ian Barnett 21
Diane Bateman, Maureen Lynch, Warren McLean, Ian Edwards 20 d Tony Milardovic, Carmel Mahony, Susanne Peters, Glenis Keilar 16
Michael Nikolic, Judy Alexander, Charles Phillips, David O'Sullivan 11 lt Lyn Kelly, James Cowan, Kathleen Cowan, Elizabeth Liston 22
BMS 39 (0) lt BALLARAT NORTH 77 (16)
Pamela Walker, Trish Dower, Neil Ellard, Ronald Walker 15 lt Robert Norman, Bev Quick, Dave Anderton, John Quick 25
Barry Harris, Rosemaree Hickman, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 12 lt Bernadette Carter, Olive Gunnell, George Atkins, Mick Brown 26
Bethel Ryan, Alan Marini, Jenny Meade, Craig Meade 12 lt Jacki Metcalf, Greg Thomas, Leslie Ayres, Garry Bowden 26
DAYLESFORD 49 (2) lt MIDLANDS 64 (14)
Halcyon Bell, Carol Collins, Peter Wigmore, Ken Marshall 15 lt Cheryl Rowarth, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Neil Peoples 24
Janice Hendy, Marilyn Trevorrow, John Anglin, Lois Hetherington 17 lt David Denham, Dorothy Newey, Bobby Williamson, Wally Slocombe 24
Wendy Goodwin, Evelyn Young, Cheryl Teng, Darryl Grant 17 d Tony Briody, John Giblett, Daryl Sparkman, Edward Harwood 16
WEBBCONA 45 (2) lt SMEATON 76 (14)
Cheryl Luscombe,Ken Taylor, Christine Squire, Ross Boag 23 d Judy Lafranchi, Len Robinson, Robyn Shaw, Winston Pickering 17
Ann Gull, Raylene Worsley, Helen Williams, Rod Barton 15 lt Joan Lafranchi, Jenny Tranter, Miriam Haines, Graeme Perry 39
Coral Crawford, Bob Shepherd, Doug Luscombe, Ken Frost 7 lt John McColl, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Jenkin, Geoffrey Toose 20
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 103, +155; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 98, +53; MIDLANDS 88, +17; VICTORIA 85, +83; BMS 74, +36; Smeaton 73, 0; Webbcona 72, -56; Daylesford 52, -82; City Oval 43, -105; Sebastopol 32, -101
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 48 (2) lt LINTON 66 (14)
Anne Kelly, Carol Taylor, Gwen Archibald, Elaine Dunstan 22 d Ingrid Murphy, Beverley Howlett, Desmond Symes, Kevin Offer 13
Gabrielle Keating, Mary Townsend, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 12 lt Lorraine Symes, Doug Hucker, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 32
Rita Strownix, Peter Townsend, Carleen Bowers, Heather Snibson 14 lt Colleen Wilson, Kristine Ross, Steve Sheppard, Rod Lindsay 21
BALLARAT EAST 73 (16) d VICTORIA 40 (0)
Trevor Johnston, Catherine Phillips, John Shannon, Craig Uthenwoldt 25 d Carole Bellingham, Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Robert Whitcher 11
Allan Peach, Russell Hateley, Maureen Peach, Troy Dean 21 d John Ferris, Benny Fernandes, Kelvin Jarvis, Daryl Quinlan 15
Maxwell Walters, Bill Moy, Zoe Watson, Noel Biggin 27 d John Macdonald, Larry Walsh, Barry Macklin, Barry Huebner 14
SEBASTOPOL 61 (12) d MIDLANDS 56 (4)
Colin Palmer, Di Tobin, George Meadows, Ruth Atkins 27 d Norman Newey, Rosina Bainbridge, Dorothy Denning, Ron Beaston 11
Lawrence Atkins, Rita Page, Merle Meadows, Bonnie Simpson 15 lt Bev Miles, Bev Harwood, Kieran Sutton-Ryan, Graeme Smith 21
Di Wasley, Alison Harvey, Aileen Kerr, Barb Rowe 19 lt Ron Higgins, Kay Hunt, Lyal Denning, Peter Bond 24
LEARMONTH 64 (12) d BUNGAREE 63 (4)
Jenna Ab-Bruzzese, Peter McCarthy, William Dunn, Kenneth Stowe 17 lt Betty Wade, Bert Wade, Fay Toohey, Terrence Maher 21
Trish McCarthy, Sandy Redpath, Pat Hunter, Neville Curtis 21 lt Lynette Ward, Frank Hanrahan, Noel Kennedy, Brian Jones 27
Jenny Redpath, Ian Martin, Roy Cassells, Tony Ferguson 26 d Lorraine Reed, Marita Toohey, Sue Jellett, Peter Spratling 15
CRESWICK 41 (0) lt SMEATON 56 (16)
Liz Hocking, Carol Burt, Bruce Andrews, Dale Chalmers 14 lt Maxine Rousch, Sue Richards, Keren May, Denis Sanford 17
Sigrid Glasspool, Judy Rieniets, Reg Rhook, Richard Burt 15 lt Judith Slater, Beverley Shaw, Shane Slater, Robyn Bradshaw 21
Ernest Robinson, Debbie Matthews, Phil Zelley, Eileen Franklin 12 lt Des Dwyer, Carol McKay, Robin Cawthan, Bob Seamons 18
BALLAN 77 (15) d BUNINYONG 42 (1)
Janine Jensen, Fia Kunigiskis, Jarrod McGuire, Grant Stirling 19 tied with Brenda Wynd, Barbara Glover, Thomas Lempriere, Thomas Gallagher 19
Janine O'Keefe, Maren Jones, Garry Webb, Peter O'Connell 29 d Helen Hovey, Morag Gallagher, Peter Coulthard, John Podolinsky 14
Ruby Armstrong, Jan Conroy, Alan Love, Rick Sloan 29 d Carolyn Kuchel, Lyn Treweek, Bill Bridges, Frank Sultana 9
MT XAVIER 108 (16) d BALLARAT 26 (0)
Mary Kennedy, Helen Jones, Julie Moran, Darryl Boyd 23 d Bill) Burge, David Brownlee, Paul Sudholz, Gwen Burge 13
Joan Bourke, Murray Trickey, John Kennedy, Kevin McKeegan 37 d Marlene Tatchell,Darryl Blomeley, Phil Jarvis, Jill Davies 8
Dianne McKeegan, Allan Saunders, Irene Ritchie, Stephen Jones 48 d Michael Gallagher, Janine Brownlee, Nathan Beacham, Wayne Penhall 5
LADDER: SMEATON 116, +164; BALLARAT EAST 108, +132; BALLAN 100, +193; MT XAVIER 96, +162; Bungaree 81, +115; Linton 87, +94; Creswick 82, -15; Victoria 72, -55; Learmonth 67, -100; Midlands 46, -103; Buninyong 45, -98; Central Wendouree 36, -81; Sebastopol 32, -175; Ballarat 30, -233
BALLARAT NORTH 36 (12) d VICTORIA 34 (2)
Maxwell Harrison, Darren Hemming, Jordan Atkinson, Roger Parker 20 d Ineka Carter, Nicholas Reus, Helen Bryan, Alby Reus 15
Jeff Gilchrist, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Steve Feldman 16 lt Lee Taffe, Wendy Wilson, James Cameron, Royston Bibey 19
INVERMAY 32 (2) lt CLUNES 37 (12)
Leo Romeril, Tony Morrish, Norma Day, James Nolan 15 d Kath Milne, Dennis Twentyman, Patricia Rodda, David Reynolds 14
Kevin Clark, Francisca Grady, Ruth Nunn,Robert Jones 17 lt Jacob Ware, Barbara Millar, Ken Gibson, Lindsay Pritchardc 23
BUNINYONG 37 (2) lt BEAUFORT (2) 38 (12)
Stuart Josephs, Druscilla Parker, Jan Forsyth, Terrence Gillett 16 d Ann Topp, Janet Carson, Peter Milenkovic, Geoffrey Carson
Bernice Parnell, Julie Lane, Ros Marchbank, Jack Forsyth 11 lt Liz Ryan, Luke Milenkovic, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 23
BMS 33 (2) d MIDLANDS 40 (12)
Anthony Braybrook, Robert Daniels, Mark Walker, John Walker 21 d Beryl King, Noela Moore, Nathan Carter, Trevor Launer 16
Annette Daniels, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Robert Widdison 12 lt Teresa Berry, Aileen Eyers, Neil Hunt, Robert Moore 24
BEAUFORT (3) 44 (12) d WEBBCONA 26 (2)
Jo-Anne Crockett, Shirley Broadbent, Edmond Morris, Tony Carter 15 lt Glenys Youlden, Jennifer Mackay, Sandra Horne, Ross McCallum 17
James Cameron, Vivienne Drew, Megan Morris, Graeme Anthony 29 d Robert Harris, Shirley Corneille, Elizabeth McMurray, Peter Mackay 9
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 89, +135; INVERMAY 83, 113.86; BEAUFORT (2) 79, 27; BEAUFORT (3) 73, +50; Midlands 66, -31; Victoria 65, +6; Clunes 63, -49; Buninyong 53, +4; BMS 30, -98; Webbcona 27, -82
