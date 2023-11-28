The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Ballarat Tuesday pennant bowls: Buninyong heaps on pressure Midlands | all results

November 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learmonth second Sally Goldsmith played her part in an important win for the home team, helping her rink to a 25-16 victory over Central Wendouree on Tuesday. Pictures by Adam Trafford.
Learmonth second Sally Goldsmith played her part in an important win for the home team, helping her rink to a 25-16 victory over Central Wendouree on Tuesday. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Buninyong and Learmonth have Midlands under pressure to hold their place in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls regional Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant top four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help