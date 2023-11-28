The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Obituary

Tributes flow for Wendouree calisthenic coach Donna Flynn

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
Updated November 28 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayde Calisthenic Club principal coaches, from left Wendy Riding, Paula Horgan and Donna Flynn, with Monica and Sophie Flynn and Ruby Horgan. Picture supplied.
Jayde Calisthenic Club principal coaches, from left Wendy Riding, Paula Horgan and Donna Flynn, with Monica and Sophie Flynn and Ruby Horgan. Picture supplied.

Popular Wendouree calisthenic coach Donna Flynn is being remembered for her passion and dedication to the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.