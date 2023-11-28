Tributes flow for Wendouree calisthenic coach Donna Flynn

Popular Wendouree calisthenic coach Donna Flynn is being remembered for her passion and dedication to the sport.
The 56-year-old mother-of-two died suddenly on Thursday, November 23.
She leaves behind her husband Paul and daughters Monica and Sophie.
Donna had a long history in Ballarat's calisthenics community, described as the heart of the popular Jayde Calisthenic Club. She was a principal coach alongside her sisters, Wendy Riding and Paula Horgan.
Her mother Janet and brother Wayne were also strong supporters of the club.
A legacy left behind
Speaking to The Courier, Wendy Riding said calisthenics had been her sister's life, having been involved in the sport for 50 years.
"Donna's two daughters are now actually part of the club - they've danced all their life and are coaching there as well," Wendy said.
"That's the legacy that she's left there to live through her daughters."
Wendy said Jayde Calisthenic Club had evolved to become one of the largest clubs in Victoria, with an estimated 130 students in the club.
The club is based out of the Ballarat Showgrounds in Howitt Street.
The club is due to open its new purpose-built studio in Wendouree in January, after a five-year project.
It's been the culmination of 15 years of fundraising through the club's annual debutante balls.
"We bought land five years ago and started with the plans, architects and draftsman three years ago and we're just at the end of it now," Wendy said.
"That's going to be a big part of remembering Donna and setting up memorabilia of her."
Tributes flow to Donna
Members of the Jayde Calisthenic Club community on social media described Donna as talented, a "humble coach", proud mum and a passionate advocate for the sport.
In a post from club leaders, Donna was described as the "very essence" of their club.
"Her contribution to calisthenics reached far beyond our local community," the club said.
"She was our leader, our mentor, our friend. Words cannot truly express the impact of this immeasurable loss."
In tributes from the club community, Kristen Skinner said it was special to have spent time together in this year's seniors and nationals.
"Donna exemplified goodness and authentic care for others always in our cali community," she wrote.
"We will miss your light."
Fellow calisthenics parent Sharon wrote about her daughter's experience, coached by Donna.
"Donna passed on her passion and love of calisthenics to her tinies and this passion lives on in all of her cali girls today," she wrote.
"Donna was so invested in all of her cali girls and generously continued to follow and show interest in them as they progressed.
"I can't begin to think how many cali girls fell in love with the sport ... a lifetime gift given to so many. What a legacy."
Simone Prictor wrote that Donna's loss was absolutely devastating and could not imagine what their calisthenics life would be like without her.
"There are so many memories for us to cherish and we will always hold in our hearts," she write.
"We are so grateful for knowing Donna and for all of the advice, care and support she gave us other the years together at JCC."
Born and raised in Ballarat, Donna attended Forest Street Primary School and Wendouree Technical High School.
She worked for Ballarat manufacturer MaxiTRANS for the past three years, and previously at Kmart, Sleeps Plumbing and St John of God Hospital.
Donna and her sisters established Jayde Calisthenic Club in 1990 with their cousin, inspired to pass on their love and passion for the sport to the next generation.
