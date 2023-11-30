The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Young Ballarat business leaders pioneer new discount app Tickit

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated December 1 2023 - 9:01am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Campana, Josh Driscoll, Serge Campana, Luke Noether, Sam Griffin and Lou Campana have banded together to create the TickIt Australia app. Picture by Adam Trafford
Meg Campana, Josh Driscoll, Serge Campana, Luke Noether, Sam Griffin and Lou Campana have banded together to create the TickIt Australia app. Picture by Adam Trafford

A new locally owned and designed app, offering shoppers discounts at more than 100 popular Ballarat retailers, is preparing to launch in December 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.