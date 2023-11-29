The Courier
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Woman in 20s hospitalised after SUV slams into tree

Updated November 30 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 10:52am
Emergency crews on scene at a crash on the Sago Hill Road at Bunkers Hill on Thursday, November 30. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Emergency crews on scene at a crash on the Sago Hill Road at Bunkers Hill on Thursday, November 30. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a white Chery SUV hit a large gumtree at the far western end of Greenhalghs Road in Bunkers Hill.

