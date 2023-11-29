Woman in 20s hospitalised after SUV slams into tree

\A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a white Chery SUV hit a large gumtree at the far western end of Greenhalghs Road in Bunkers Hill.
Emergency services were contacted at 9.40am on Thursday, November 30 - and part of the road was closed for almost an hour.
The accident happened close to the intersection with Sago Hill Road, with the woman taken to Grampians Health - Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with lower body injuries.
The Country Fire Authority said two fire vehicles had responded from the Haddon brigade.
Ballarat Police have also been at the scene.
The CFA said the incident was declared under control at 9.49am.
The scene was cleared and the road fully opened just before 10.40am.
