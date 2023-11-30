The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat towie pepper-sprayed after alleged fight with rival truckie

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A Ballarat tow truck driver is alleged to have assaulted a police officer after clashing with a competitor at the scene of a crash on Ballarat's Ring Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.