Ballarat towie pepper-sprayed after alleged fight with rival truckie

A Ballarat tow truck driver is alleged to have assaulted a police officer after clashing with a competitor at the scene of a crash on Ballarat's Ring Road.
Matthew Rizzo, 29, applied for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, facing two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and other driving offences.
It comes after Rizzo was previously granted bail at the Geelong Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 29, for unrelated charges of seriously injuring a man during a fight at a Geelong pub.
The tow truck driver however stayed in custody, as he needed to make a separate bail application for the charges which were the focus of Thursday's hearing in Ballarat.
Rizzo was alleged to argued with a fellow tow truck driver at the scene of a collision on the intersection of Ring Road and Ballarat Link Road, on February 16, 2023.
Police at the scene observed the exchange, and went to speak to Rizzo, who allegedly walked away from the officers and get into his truck to leave.
As Rizzo drove off, an officer allegedly saw he was not wearing a seatbelt and directed Rizzo to pull over.
Police then alleged Rizzo stopped his truck, got out to talk to the officers, but then turned and walked back to the truck, slamming the door on the officers.
Rizzo was accused of refusing to provide his name and details to the officers.
When an officer put his arm in the truck in an attempt to remove the keys from the ignition, Rizzo was accused of grabbing the officer's arm and pushing him away, constituting one charge of assault.
Police alleged Rizzo then got out of the truck and allegedly chest-bumped one of the officers, who sprayed Rizzo to the face with pepper spray.
Rizzo was arrested and taken to the police station, where he refused to participate in an interview.
He would later be arrested on November 14 by ECHO taskforce detectives after an alleged serious assault which resulted in a man's skull being fractured in Geelong in October.
Police alleged Rizzo to be connected to the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, and part of his bail conditions were to not associate with members of the group.
At Thursday's bail hearing, Rizzo's lawyer told the court it was his clients first time in custody, and that there was "scope for dispute" to the assault charges.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she would grant Rizzo bail, with the condition that he not drive a vehicle.
The magistrate said it was likely a sentence for the alleged Ballarat offending would not result in prison time.
"I must say, hearing the summary in relation to that matter (assault an emergency worker), you really acted very belligerent towards the police," Magistrate Mykytowycz said.
"Your attitude towards those in positions of authority really needs to be renewed."
