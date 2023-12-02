The Courier
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Popular Golden Plains shortcut widened and sealed

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slate Quarry Road runs between Geelong-Ballan Road and the Meredith township. This new bridge runs over the Moorabool River, close to a popular camping spot. Picture Google Maps.
Slate Quarry Road runs between Geelong-Ballan Road and the Meredith township. This new bridge runs over the Moorabool River, close to a popular camping spot. Picture Google Maps.

A popular shortcut between the Western and Midland highways is getting a much-needed revamp in the Golden Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help