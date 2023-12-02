Popular Golden Plains shortcut widened and sealed

A popular shortcut between the Western and Midland highways is getting a much-needed revamp in the Golden Plains.
Slate Quarry Road runs between the Brisbane Ranges and Meredith - and an 800 metre narrow stretch of the 11 kilometre road will now be converted into two sealed bitumen lanes.
The upgrade comes after a $787,000 grant from the Federal Government's Local Roads Community Infrastructure program.
Golden Plains Shire said it had awarded the construction contract to Bild Infrastructure Pty Ltd - who were due to finish the project by March.
The project includes a 63 metre kerb on the Ballan-Meredith Road intersection, close to the Meredith township.
Mayor Brett Cunningham said the works would make the road more suitable for heavy vehicles.
"The Slate Quarry Road bridge was recently upgraded to a two-lane bridge with unrestricted access, and improvements to the remainder of the road will make using it a safer and more comfortable experience for all motorists," he said.
"Council acknowledges that road maintenance, upgrades and repairs are one of the most important issues in the shire and we are committed to ensuring our road network is maintained and upgraded at every opportunity.
"We are grateful for the ongoing funding support from the Federal Government for this and other road projects in Golden Plains."
The work will include the creation of box culverts to improve drainage along Slate Quarry Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.