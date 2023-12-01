Cannabis worth $11m seized during drug raids

Detectives from the major Crime Squad have arrested eight people and seized more than 1.4 tonnes of cannabis after raids on Maryborough, Dunluce, Kamarooka and Deer Park.
Police said it was part of an investigation into an Asian organised crime syndicate allegedly cultivating large commercial quantities of cannabis in regional Victoria.
The drama began Monday when the Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant on a residential address in Box Street Maryborough.
Officers said a sophisticated hydroponic set up was located, and police seized more than 250 cannabis plants at varying stages of maturity.
Just after 9am Wednesday, the elite Special Operations Group was roped into a remote property on Bealiba South Road in Dunluce.
Police said the property - north west of Maryborough - was about 13 acres (5 hectares)
"A number of greenhouses had been erected on the property containing almost 1400 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity," a police spokesperson said.
"They weighed about 800kg.
"Infrastructure was also in place to support the cultivation of cannabis, including freshly dug large dams, irrigation and pumps around the property as well as a large number of solar panels and a generator."
Police said two Vietnamese nationals - men aged 32 and 42 - were both charged with cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.
They were remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on March 6.
An hour later, detectives in Melbourne's west swung into action.
The Major Drug Squad and Brimbank Divisional Response Unit executed a warrant at a residential address on Station Road Deer Park.
Police said three Vietnamese nationals - a 47-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman - were all interviewed and released pending further enquiries.
A small hydroponic set up was located in the garage and about 250 cannabis plants seized.
But the day did not end there.
Just after 1pm, the Special Operations Group again roped into a 100-acre (40 ha ) property on the Bendigo-Tennyson Road in Kamarooka, north of Bendigo.
"A number of greenhouses had also been erected in the property which contained over 1800 cannabis plants in various stages of maturity," the spokesperson said.
"This weighed about 600kg.
"Similar infrastructure to Dunluce was in place but the electricity was connected to the grid and the meter had been bypassed."
All plants were burned on site with help from the CFA.
Officers said another three Vietnamese nationals - a 29-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman - were all charged with cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.
The trio was remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court - again on March 6.
Detective Superintendent Dave Cowan from the Organised Crime Division said it sent a message to crime groups in the bush.
"Organised crime entities living in rural parts of the state who think their distance from the city affords them anonymity or impunity - you are sadly mistaken," he said.
"You'll be held to account no matter where you are.
"It's as simple as that."
He said this week's arrests were a huge win for communities in Central and Western Victoria.
"These properties are incredibly remote and there were a number of sophisticated measures in place in an attempt to remain undetected by authorities," Det Supt Cowan said.
"Drugs are a significant driver of crime and community harm across the state and remain a strong focus for Victoria Police."
