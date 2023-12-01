The Courier
Cannabis worth $11m seized during drug raids

Updated December 1 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:33pm
Elite Special Operations Group police were dropped by helicopter into this large drug operation, north of Maryborough. Picture Victoria Police.
Detectives from the major Crime Squad have arrested eight people and seized more than 1.4 tonnes of cannabis after raids on Maryborough, Dunluce, Kamarooka and Deer Park.

