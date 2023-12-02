The best sport photos in Ballarat this weekend

It's been another busy weekend in sport in Ballarat, and The Courier was there to capture all of the action.
The greens and pitches around Ballarat have been filled around the region as bowls, cricket and soccer continued around the region.
On our photographers' agenda this week:
-Women's Cricket - Brown Bill v Golden Point Blue at Brown Hill
-Women's Cricket - East Ballarat v Mount Clear at Russell Square
- Croquet Under 21 bronze nationals at Prince of Wales Park
-Ballarat Cricket Association - Ballarat-Redan v Wendouree at St Patrick's College
-Bowls - City Oval v Sebastopol at City Oval
-A-League - Western United V Wellington United at Mars Stadium
Check out the gallery above, who can you spot?
