One arrest, seven in hospital from Spilt Milk Ballarat

Emergency services have reported good behaviour from Ballarat Spilt Milk held on Saturday, December 2.
"Police were generally pleased with overall crowd behaviour," a Victoria Police spokesperson said on Sunday.
"One person was arrested for a minor assault."
The one-day festival had thousands attend Ballarat's Victoria Park from across Australia.
The Courier witnessed a man with blood over his shirt and face being taken into the medical tent before several security staff came to the tent and removed the man from the festival at 7.30pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said more than 500 people visited the first aid medical tent.
"It was from a range of reasons," the spokesperson said.
"From feeling ill, to sprained ankles to feeling homesick."
The seven people hospitalised included one case of hypothermia.
Saturday was a chilly December day reaching just 15.7 degrees at 4.30 pm and the sun only peaking out behind grey clouds for short periods.
Other reasons were stomach pain, chest pain, migraine and a seizure.
The spokesperson said these people were in "serious but stable conditions."
The spokesperson said having 550 people visit the medical tent was good "considering how many people were there."
The event had tens of thousands of people attend.
The spokesperson said a number of medical staff were on the ground across the event.
