Get ready for possible train pain next week

Ballarat line train commuters have just over a week to seek alternative arrangements, as workers plan to strike on Wednesday December 13.
The Rail Tram and Bus Union has notified V/Line of its intention to take industrial action involving a full network closure from 3-7am.
It'll affect around half a dozen peak-hour trains heading from Ballarat to Melbourne including trains at 5.22am, 6am, 6.18am and 6.41am.
The log-jam of travellers could also hit passenger numbers on services afterwards.
It is understood a 5.03am Ballarat-Southern Cross express coach will not be affected - although the RBTU is yet to confirm this.
Affected peak hour trains originating at Bacchus Marsh include the 5.28am, 6.19am and 6.47am.
In the other direction, it'll hit the 5.13am from Southern Cross as well as the 5.51am and 6.31am. The flow-on effect may also affect the 7.11am and other services later.
"We'll be working hard over the coming days to finalise a plan for replacement coaches and will notify passengers of these plans as soon as possible," V/Line said in a statement.
"We operate more than 2250 services across the network each week, with a further 200 services coming online over the coming years.
"Any reductions in staff availability will significantly impact service delivery."
The RTBU said operations staff including conductors, train controllers, stations and customer service staff and authorised officers would walk off the job, bringing the network to a halt.
At this stage only non-driving grades will participate in the action.
"V/Line needs to stop blindly driving this corporate cowboys' train and listen to its workers," Victoria branch secretary Vik Sharma said.
"We make no apologies in our fight to secure decent conditions for our members."
The union said workers wanted to advance claims for their enterprise agreement - and after bargaining since June, V/Line was yet to address key concerns..
"The RTBU has provided V/Line with ample notice to have the outstanding matters resolved and provide the travelling public with maximum notice to make alternative travel arrangements for the hours notified," Mr Sharma said.
"Public transport workers at Metro recently resolved their negotiations locking in the key issues around
fairness of process, job security and achieving a modest 17 per cent pay increase over four years.
"The expectation is that the regional RTBU members are treated with the same respect and dignity as those in the city in challenging economic times.
"In the current climate of automation, major changes and an uncertain economy, members are fighting for
what all workers across Victoria deserve - job security and decent conditions.
"We are focused on minimising the impacts of industrial action on the travelling public and encourage
commuters to plan their working weeks accordingly where possible.
"The RTBU will continue to meet with V/Line and negotiate in good faith as members would prefer to avoid
industrial action if their concerns are addressed."
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said they wanted the union to reconsider its action on December 13.
"We have been negotiating with employee representatives and the union in good faith," he said.
"This (strike) could potentially disrupt tens of thousands of passengers."
"We'll continue to work with the union to deliver excellent employment conditions for our workforce and a better service for our passengers - we will work hard to minimise the impacts of disruption on passengers."
