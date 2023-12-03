The Courier
Monday, 4 December 2023
Get ready for possible train pain next week

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:26am
V/Line train services will not operate anywhere in Victoria up until 7am on Wednesday December 13 during RTBU strike action. File picture.
Ballarat line train commuters have just over a week to seek alternative arrangements, as workers plan to strike on Wednesday December 13.

