Feeling the pinch? Learn how to grow fruit and veg at Urban Garden open day

Former Courier cartoonist and green thumb John "Ditchy" Ditchburn is opening up his urban garden again to the public.
Ditchy has been maintaining the garden for more than 30 years, and visitors will be able to see a large vegetable patch, fruit trees and berry bushes, two greenhouses, a chicken run, compost bins and a seedling propagation area.
All visitors are asked to donate $5, which will go towards the maintenance of the Urban Food Garden website, a blog where Ditchy posts free online gardening tips and advice for Ballarat conditions.
People on the day will also get the priceless opportunity to chat to Ditchy about food gardening, and how to best use an urban space for the purpose for growing fruit and vegetables.
Ditchy's urban garden will be open on December 10, from 9am to 1pm at 104 Crompton Street, Soldiers Hill.
Visitors are asked to look for a Manilla coloured wooden house with a high green Colorbond roof.
For more information contact John Ditchburn on 0428 157 618.
