Feeling the pinch? Learn how to grow fruit and veg at Urban Garden open day

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 4 2023 - 11:30am
John "Ditchy" Ditchburn stands in his impressive urban garden. Supplied picture
John "Ditchy" Ditchburn stands in his impressive urban garden. Supplied picture

Former Courier cartoonist and green thumb John "Ditchy" Ditchburn is opening up his urban garden again to the public.

