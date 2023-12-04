The Courier
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Operation Squidgy: police focus on our biggest fattest vehicles

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 5 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway Patrol officers from across the region are joining forces for Tuesday's Operation Squidgy - which will focus on heavy trucks. File picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Highway Patrol officers from across the region are joining forces for Tuesday's Operation Squidgy - which will focus on heavy trucks. File picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Ballarat and Moorabool police have joined forces to run Operation Squidgy - a day-long blitz on the region's biggest fattest trucks, buses and other vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.