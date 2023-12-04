Operation Squidgy: police focus on our biggest fattest vehicles

Ballarat and Moorabool police have joined forces to run Operation Squidgy - a day-long blitz on the region's biggest fattest trucks, buses and other vehicles.
Tuesday's operation was named after a phrase used by Fat Bastard - the larger-than-life Mike Myers character from the Austin Powers film franchise.
With help from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, the operation will focus on areas south of Ballarat - mainly in the Golden Plains - as festive and the grain harvest seasons approach.
Expect to see police patrols and static "snap checkpoints" at Meredith and around the Midland and Hamilton highways generally.
"But just because we're targeting trucks, it doesn't mean we won't be on the lookout for other issues as well," Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"From a small legal motorbike to a large B-double, every driver has a responsibility to comply with legislation."
He urged drivers and riders of any description to make sure their vehicles were safe.
"We wont be afraid to defect trucks and trailers. They'll get a canary (yellow notice) if they're not roadworthy," Sergeant Kelso said.
"And if they're that bad, we'll ground them on the spot.
"We make no apologies for our actions. At the end of the day people are responsible for what they do
"Make sure any vehicle you're working with is in good order.
"Some have their own trailer - but some have trailers they'll have to pick up from, say South Australia or Western Australia.
"That trailer has to be in good working order as well - even if it's not normally yours."
He said truck drivers told to attach a trailer they did not feel comfortable using should not attach it at all.
"If it's unsafe, anything that happens will fall on that driver.
"They more-or-less take ownership of that trailer for a few hours while it's in their care.
"They're responsible for it."
A truck driver detected speeding at more than 45kmh over the speed limit for example, can face a $2212 fine and have their licence suspended for a year, severely affecting their livelihood.
"There are some very good operators out there but there are some real cowboys as well," Sergeant Kelso said.
"With heavy vehicles there is a lot at stake and there is no grey areas when it comes to the legislation.
"The operators are well versed in what they can and can't do .. and requirements of work diaries.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility - and we want everyone to be at home with their loved ones for Christmas."
Tuesday's Operation Squidgy runs alongside Operation Earlybird.
It also comes ahead of Operation Roadwise which runs from December 15 until January 1.
