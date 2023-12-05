The Courier
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
'You get more than you give': Reasons why you should volunteer in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:45pm
L2P Coordinator Padma Giri (left) and volunteer mentor Kylie Ellis. Picture by Alex Dalziel
L2P Coordinator Padma Giri (left) and volunteer mentor Kylie Ellis. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Over the past 20 years, Ballarat's Kylie Ellis has volunteered in a swathe of countries across the globe.

