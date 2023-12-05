Winery Christmas market ties in with first emergency services expo

Moorabool will hold its first emergency services expo in living memory ahead of a forecast high-risk fire season.
Sunday's event ties in with a Christmas market at Myrniong's St Anne's Winery - half an hour's drive east of Ballarat on Western Freeway - and the action is happening between 10am and 4pm.
CFA Pentland Duty Group Officer - and Trentham cop - Dale Salathiel said it was a chance for the community to ask questions, get to know the people defending their community and identify local opportunities.
"We really want to have some face-to-face interaction and revitalise networks and relationships," he said.
"We need to increase awareness and education around the role and purpose of emergency service organisations.
"There'll be plenty of vehicles on display for kids to get up close and climb in," he said.
"The CFA will also have showbags and giveaways."
Mr Salathiel said CFA volunteers would also cut up a car on the day - showing how they rescue trapped drivers and passengers.
"This expo has been prompted by the predicted fire season - and we wanted to provide some education around home fire safety, bushfire preparations, floods and storms," he said.
"We'll also be explaining what you can and can't do when it comes to fire restrictions and total fire ban days."
Other agencies on the day will include the State Emergency Service, Ambulance Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria, St Johns Ambulance, Fire Rescue Victoria, the Red Cross, Life Saving Victoria, the Victoria Council of Churches Emergencies Ministry (chaplains), Crime Stoppers, Victoria Police Assistance Line and Moorabool Council.
