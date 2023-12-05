The Courier
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Winery Christmas market ties in with first emergency services expo

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 5 2023 - 3:30pm
Spearheaded by local CFA members, the first Moorabool emergency services expo gets going from 10am Sunday at St Anne's Winery, just off the Western Freeway at Myrniong. Picture CFA.
Moorabool will hold its first emergency services expo in living memory ahead of a forecast high-risk fire season.

