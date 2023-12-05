The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Police, fire investigators check out Ballarat East house fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 5 2023 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image by The Courier.
File image by The Courier.

Ballarat firefighters have worked quickly to extinguish a burning pile of household items at a property in Humffray Street North.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help