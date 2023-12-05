The Courier
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
'He's run rampant': Ex-St Pat's student slammed for flagrant crime spree

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
December 6 2023 - 9:00am
A former St Patrick's College student who targeted at least least 30 victims during a "prolific" crime spree has been slammed by authorities for one of the most serious series of thefts they have ever seen.

