Wednesday, 6 December 2023
BFNL: Melton South signs much-travelled former VFL-listed tall

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 6 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Melton South has added more strength to its spine with the signing of former VFL-listed key position player Stuart Hobijn-Allen.

David Brehaut

