BFNL: Melton South signs much-travelled former VFL-listed tall

Melton South has added more strength to its spine with the signing of former VFL-listed key position player Stuart Hobijn-Allen.
Able to play back or forward, Hobijn-Allen has also had time with Goulburn Valley Football League power Shepparton and in the Essendon District league.
New Panthers coach Travis Hodgson has steadily been building his list, particularly with options to line up in attack.
Hobijn-Allen arrives from Airport West in the EDFL, where he had one season, with this capability.
He is originally from Shepparton and has been back and forth from the GVFL throughout his career, initially with the Shepparton Swans and later the Shepparton Bears.
Hobijn-Allen was on the Sandringham VFL list shortly after moving out of under-18s.
He played for Shepparton in 2015, 2016 and again in 2018 after one season with West Coburg in the EDFL.
He again ventured to the EDFL with Pascoe Vale in 2021, Shepparton in 2022 and then Airport West.
Hobijn-Allen is Melton South's second pick-up in a short time with strong credentials and loads of experience, following the signing of Jayden Welch.
A forward, Welch is straight out of being senior coach at Broadford in the Outer East metropolitan competition.
Hobijn-Allen and Welch complement the youth of Ryder Rousch, a tall forward from Sunbury fresh from winning the BFNL under-19 best and fairest award.
The Panthers have also signed former Western Bulldogs and Sydney Swans player Patrick Veszpremi.
Melton South is looking to Hodgson, a BFNL premiership coach at Bacchus Marsh and former Sunbury coach, to lift it off the bottom of the ladder.
