'Grassfire' in Camp Street? Yes, it's true

Office workers in Camp Street have clapped and cheered firefighters who extinguished a Ballarat Central "grassfire".
Dead dry grass, ivy and other weeds were reported on fire in a laneway behind the Ballarat Justice Service Centre at 10.34am on Wednesday.
The fire sent a plume of smoke over Mair Street and was under control within 10 minutes.
The steep area is strewn with broken glass, empty cans of alcohol - with walls covered in large amounts of ivy and graffiti.
Two fire pumpers attended the blaze - which burnt at least 10 square metres of vegetation - and firefighters also hosed down untouched weeds nearby as a precaution in the hot dry conditions.
Firefighters also worked to dig up soil on the blackened slope and look for hotspots.
The unloved and hard-to-access laneway runs between Cattan Street and a Field Street carpark behind the Rebel Sport store.
Firefighters have told City of Ballarat staff the area needs to be cleared of weeds and other dry, dead material. The Council has been contacted for comment.
The laneway borders some of Ballarat's most historic buildings including Trades Hall, built in 1888.
The Ballarat CBD fire drew a large number of onlookers from Camp and Field streets.
Firefighters said the cause was not known.
The incident was classed as a Camp Street "grassfire", despite the area having very few "grassed" surfaces.
