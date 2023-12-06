The Courier
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
'Grassfire' in Camp Street? Yes, it's true

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:36pm
Firefighters approached Wednesday morning's Ballarat CBD grassfire from Cattan Street as well as the end of a Field Street car park. The area has a large amount of dead vegetation and weeds. Picture by Kate Healy.
Firefighters approached Wednesday morning's Ballarat CBD grassfire from Cattan Street as well as the end of a Field Street car park. The area has a large amount of dead vegetation and weeds. Picture by Kate Healy.

Office workers in Camp Street have clapped and cheered firefighters who extinguished a Ballarat Central "grassfire".

