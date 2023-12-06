Man allegedly exposes himself during security guard attack

Two men are expected to be charged after one allegedly exposed himself during an attack on security staff at a Ballarat licenced venue.
The incident happened around 2.45am on Sunday, December 3, after the pair were evicted from Volta in Field Street.
A police spokesperson said the two men were accused of being aggressive towards staff - and after initially leaving the area, they returned.
"One of the men allegedly punched a male security guard and the other man allegedly exposed himself to security staff," the spokesperson said.
"A 42-year-old Ballarat man sustained minor injuries."
It is alleged the security guard was hit to the face.
Police said security staff apprehended the two men before police arrived.
A 30-year-old Ballarat East man and a 27-year-old Canadian man were arrested and interviewed at Ballarat police station.
Officers said they were expected to be charged on summons.
Anyone with information - including dashcam or CCTV - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.