Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Man allegedly exposes himself during security guard attack

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 6 2023 - 5:02pm
File image.
Two men are expected to be charged after one allegedly exposed himself during an attack on security staff at a Ballarat licenced venue.

