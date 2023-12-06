The Couriersport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Miners open NBL1 season against arch-rival Bendigo

By David Brehaut
December 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Ballarat Miners will open the NBL1 South season with a midweek clash against arch-rival Bendigo Braves in Ballarat.

