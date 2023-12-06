Miners open NBL1 season against arch-rival Bendigo

Ballarat Miners will open the NBL1 South season with a midweek clash against arch-rival Bendigo Braves in Ballarat.
The Wednesday night men's and women's basketball doubleheader on April 3 coincides with schoool holidays.
Ballarat and Bendigo will meet twice in the 22 home and away season, with the return game on Saturday, June 1.
In a big start to the season, the Miners will then face another major rival in Geelong United, again at Selkirk Stadium, on Sunday, April 7.
The Miners season will also feature a road trip to Tasmania, where the men will meet North West Tasmania and Hobart, and women play Launceston and Hobart.
The pinnacle of the NBL1 South season, the conference championship game, is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, at the redeveloped State Basketball Centre.
Ballarat goes into the new season with new-look coaching set-ups, with Luke Brennan head coach of the men's team and Kennedy Kereama in charge of the women's NBL1 program.
Wednesday April 3: Bendigo (h) 8pm
Sunday, April 7: Geelong (h) 3pm
Sunday, April 14: Mt Gambier (a) 2.30pm
Saturday, April 20: Ringwood (h) 7.30pm
Friday, April 26: North West Tasmania (a) 7.30pm
Saturday, April 27: Hobart (a) 8pm
Saturday, May 4: Keilor (a) 8pm
Saturday, May 11: Eltham (h) 7.30pm
Sunday, May 12: Kilsyth (a) 2pm
Saturday, May 18: Melbourne (a) 7.30pm
Saturday, May 25: Knox (h) 7.30pm
Sunday, May 26: Diamond Valley (h) 2pm
Saturday, June 1: Bendigo (a) 7pm
Saturday, June 15: Dandenong (h) 7.30pm
Sunday, June 16: Waverley (a) 2.30pm
Saturday, June 22: Nunawading (h) 7.30pm
Sunday, June 23: Ringwood (a) 2pm
Saturday, June 29: Melbourne (h) 7.30pm
Sunday, June 30: Frankston (a) 2.30pm
Friday, July 5: Sandringham (h) 8pm
Sunday, July 7: Casey (h) 2pm
Saturday, July 13: Eltham (a) 8pm
Wednesday April 3: Bendigo (h) 6pm
Sunday, April 7: Geelong (h) 1pm
Sunday, April 14: Mt Gambier (a) 12.30pm
Saturday, April 20: Ringwood (h) 5.30pm
Friday, April 26: Launceston (a) 5.30pm
Saturday, April 27: Hobart (a) 6pm
Saturday, May 4: Keilor (a) 6pm
Saturday, May 11: Eltham (h) 5.30pm
Sunday, May 12: Kilsyth (a) noon
Saturday, May 18: Melbourne (a) 5.30pm
Saturday, May 25: Knox (h) 5.30pm
Sunday, May 26: Diamond Valley (h) noon
Saturday, June 1: Bendigo (a) 5pm
Saturday, June 15: Dandenong (h) 5.30pm
Sunday, June 16: Waverley (a) 12.30pm
Saturday, June 22: Nunawading (h) 5.30pm
Sunday, June 23: Ringwood (a) noon
Saturday, June 29: Melbourne (h) 7.30pm
Sunday, June 30: Frankston (a) 12.30pm
Friday, July 5: Sandringham (h) 6pm
Sunday, July 7: Casey (h) noon
Saturday, July 13: Eltham (a) 6pm
