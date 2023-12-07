Eat Play Stay, your new summer tourism magazine

We're excited to bring you the launch edition of Eat Play Stay.
As the name suggests, this is your new guide to some of our favourite places to grab a bite, be entertained and relax for a while during the summer months.
The magazine is conveniently divided into sections that cover the regions ACM calls home in Victoria and a little further north into southern NSW: Ballarat, Bendigo, the Wimmera and Grampians, South West Victoria, North East Victoria and the Riverina.
Eat Play Stay is available at Visitor Information Centres, tourism hot spots and The Courier newsroom (while stocks last). You can also read the magazine here.
Ballarat is a vibrant city well known for its striking arts and festival line-up, together with plenty of world class food offerings.
Once synonymous with cold weather, Ballarat takes advantage of summer in a variety of ways, transforming gardens into live music venues and regional streets into a cyclist's dream.
This is also the region to celebrate the season in style, from tasty truffles to a range of delicious gins.
Whether you're visiting a new or treasured town during the summer holidays, or enjoying being a tourist in your own backyard, take this copy of Eat Play Stay with you to discover some of the best bits within these regions.
Be sure to check out the final page of each section, where ACM staff share their personal tips on where to eat, play and stay.
Happy travelling!
