Invest at entry level in Ballarat Central

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present for sale 75 Curtis Street in Ballarat Central.
Situated in the heart of the Ballarat's CBD, it's also in close proximity to local and national brands.
This property consists of 35 square metres (approx.) of Commercial Zoned 1 building area and has recently been leased to an ICT company "ETEKS" on a two-year lease, with the tenant paying all of the outgoings.
Returning $15,000 net (approx.) with five per cent annual increases and options until 2028, this is the perfect chance to secure an entry level investment.
This property is next to Bridge Mall shopping precinct, which is undergoing major construction upgrades to its access, opening up to more traffic in the location.
It is also in close proximity to Dan Murphy's, Big W and My Butcher, with convenient public transport access and retail parking.
Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to secure your place in the heart of Ballarat's vibrant retail hub.
Contact the agency today for more information or to arrange an inspection.
