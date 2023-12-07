Spacious Lucas home with great access

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning G.J. Gardner home is on a large allotment of approximately 680 square metres, with side access that's ideal for a caravan, trailer or boat.
From the moment you walk into the place you'll feel right at home, with a seamless light-filled open plan living space leading out to a beautifully landscaped backyard, firepit area and designated play space for kids.
The house has been built with no expense spared; there are two separate and spacious living zones, a king-size main bedroom with walk-in robe, and a double shower.
The kitchen/meals area provides the perfect place to entertain, with a huge island stone benchtop, walk-in pantry and a 900mm oven/cooktop with a feature brick feature wall acting as a splash back.
The home also includes gas central heating, a large split system, designated study nook and quality engineered floorboards.
Outside is a beautifully landscaped allotment that's extremely low maintenance, a double lock-up garage with direct access to the home, and a feature front fence for enclosed entertainment.
Maintenance has been kept to a very bare minimum, so there's no worries about it getting away from you.
Why wait, call the agency today to arrange an inspection.
