Mount Macedon man charged over fatal Daylesford pub crash

By Adam Spencer
Updated December 11 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:08pm
A man has been charged over a crash at Daylesford's Royal Hotel that killed five people. Picture file
A Mount Macedon man has been charged after a car crash outside of Daylesford's Royal Hotel in November killed five people.

