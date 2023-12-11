Mount Macedon man charged over fatal Daylesford pub crash

A Mount Macedon man has been charged after a car crash outside of Daylesford's Royal Hotel in November killed five people.
The crash happened just after 6pm on November 5, with the BMW SUV allegedly mounting the kerb before hitting a number of patrons who were inside a beer garden on Vincent Street.
Among those killed were a family of three from Point Cook: Jatin Chugh, 30, Pratibha Sharma, 44, and her daughter Anvi, 9.
Two members of a second family known to them were also killed: Tarneit resident Vivek Bhatia, 38, and his son Vihaan, 11.
His partner, a 36-year-old woman, and a second 6-year-old son were injured.
Three others, including an 11-month-old baby boy were also taken to hospital.
Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) detectives charged the 66-year-old on Monday, December 11, with five counts of culpable driving causing death, two counts of negligently causing serious injury and seven counts of reckless conduct endangering life.
He is expected expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.