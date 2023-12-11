The Courier
Police warning for teen who saluted at neo-Nazi march in Ballarat

By Kaitlyn Offer
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:54pm
Police gave an official warning to a teenage boy who performed a Nazi salute at an unplanned march in Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A teenager accused of saluting as neo-Nazis marched through Ballarat earlier this month has been officially warned by police.

