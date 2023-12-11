The Courier
Police pleased with Meredith Music Festival crowds

Adam Spencer
Adam Spencer
Updated December 12 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 10:47am
Crowds at the 2022 Meredith Music Festival. Picture file
Crowds at the 2022 Meredith Music Festival. Picture file

Police say they are pleased with the crowds at this year's Meredith Music Festival, with no major incidents reported over the three-day event.

