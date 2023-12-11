Police pleased with Meredith Music Festival crowds

Police say they are pleased with the crowds at this year's Meredith Music Festival, with no major incidents reported over the three-day event.
Thousands flocked to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre on December 8, 9 and 10 for the popular event, which featured the likes of Kraftwerk, Sneaky Sound System and Caroline Polachek among a huge lineup of local and international acts.
As well as a police presence on-site, there were several random drug and alcohol testing sites set-up just outside the festival gates as attendees left.
Ballarat police local area commander Jason Templar said there were no public order issues of concern.
"It was a successful event, no real significant issues identified at all. A well behaved crowd," commander Templar said.
The weather conditions were challenging, with 16.6 millimetres of rain falling between 10.30am and 11.30pm at the Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at She Oaks, about 13 kilometres south-east of the Meredith township.
Traditionally green grass at the site was instead turned into mud and slush by Saturday afternoon, following tent-ripping winds on Friday as British rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs hit the stage.
Saturday's horrific weather couldn't dampen spirits, as Melbourne pop-rockers Telenova covered Madonna before Canadian shoegazers Alvvays attracted a massive crowd through the rain.
The traditional Meredith Gift, a nude footrace around the amphitheatre, was modified into a downhill power-walking sprint, as by Sunday morning the mud was ankle deep.
The festival grounds will come alive once again in March for the Golden Plains Music Festival, headlined by King Stingray and The Streets - hopefully the grass will be back to its usual verdant colour by then.
