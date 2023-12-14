The Couriersport
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

Unknown impacts linger on Ballarat Cup fixture debate

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Tahlia Kirby, Sophie Warke and Em Zammit enjoy the winning feeling at the Cup last weekend. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat Tahlia Kirby, Sophie Warke and Em Zammit enjoy the winning feeling at the Cup last weekend. Picture by Kate Healy

RACING Victoria must take a serious look at the impacts for shifting one of the biggest social days on the calendar for our regional city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.