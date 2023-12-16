Opinion: Redress for care leavers must recognise their pain

For over a century Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat) has played a crucial role in Ballarat, supporting children, families and survivors of historical abuse.
As an organisation; we acknowledge, deeply regret, and sincerely apologise for the suffering endured by many children within the institutions that Cafs has taken responsibility for.
The Victorian Government's dedication to the proposed redress scheme offers hope for survivors who have not been covered by existing schemes.
Ballarat, once home to as many as 18 institutions that cared for children, has seen a complex web of historical challenges.
It is crucial to clarify the distinction between the National Redress Scheme, designed for victims of sexual abuse, and the proposed new hardship scheme from the Victorian Government which specifically focuses on people who were physically, psychologically or emotionally abused or neglected as children in institutional care in Victoria before 1990, and who are now terminally or critically ill.
The delay in this redress scheme not only prolongs the agony of survivors but may also hinder their path to healing. Lives have been scarred, and many have passed away without witnessing the justice and acknowledgement that they deserve.
The voices of victims, their pain, and their need for closure face being lost amidst bureaucratic procrastination.
As a community organisation dedicated to the well-being of children and families, Cafs stands resolute in advocating for a fair, comprehensive, and timely redress scheme.
Survivor voices must not only be heard but also honoured and given precedence in the scheme's formulation.
We acknowledge the recent announcement by the Victorian Government regarding the delay of the formal apology.
We understand and appreciate the decision, granting stakeholders and survivors more time to prepare.
It's crucial to recognise the significance of this long-awaited acknowledgment and the government's willingness to listen.
However, this delay underscores the complexity of redress.
The Victorian Government must respectfully execute a redress scheme that grants survivors the dignity and recognition they deserve.
Cafs strongly supports the proposed new scheme and is dedicated to actively participating in the co-design process.
Our goal is to contribute to the creation of a fair and cost-effective system that prioritises the needs of former care leavers at its core.
At Cafs, we actively engage with former residents and their families, working compassionately to address the lingering impacts of historical trauma.
We understand that the scars of the past not only affect survivors but also resonate through generations, perpetuating intergenerational trauma.
Often we have the opportunity to work with families and provide counselling, parenting strategies and support to break the cycle of trauma and move towards healing.
The Victorian Government's commitment to co-design the scheme with survivor groups, and institutions such as Cafs, stands as a crucial step in addressing the wrongs of the past.
However, this commitment must translate into tangible action.
The time to act is now. We owe it to the survivors, to our community, and to the moral compass guiding our collective conscience.
Cafs looks forward to working with former care leavers and the Victorian Government to design a scheme that works for everyone.
