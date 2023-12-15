The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Driver accused of fatal Daylesford pub crash granted bail

By Karen Sweeney
Updated December 15 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Swale, 66, has been granted bail after being charged over the deaths of five people after a crash in Daylesford on November 5, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence
William Swale, 66, has been granted bail after being charged over the deaths of five people after a crash in Daylesford on November 5, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A driver accused of killing five people by crashing into a pub beer garden in Daylesford after allegedly ignoring alerts about his low glucose levels has been freed on bail with a $250,000 surety and a condition he not drive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.