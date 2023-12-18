AFLW draft: GWV Rebels' Jessica Rentsch to West Coast Eagles

Greater Western Victoria captain Jessie Rentsch will play with West Coast Eagles in the AFLW next season.
The Eagles selected Rentsch will pick two in the AFLW national draft on Monday night.
The 18-year-old is from Penshurst and was a Year 12 student at Ballarat Grammar School this year.
Rentsch said with her mothers family from WA she was comfortable with the move across the country.
Her sister is also studying in WA.
